The Attorney General in Kentucky is willing to defend the state in suit against ultrasound law

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office is willing to defend the state against a lawsuit seeking to block a new Kentucky law requiring women to get an ultrasound before an abortion. But Beshear said Tuesday he won’t represent the state if a legal challenge is mounted against another new law banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless the mother’s life is in danger. Beshear says that law is “clearly unconstitutional.” Both abortion measures sped through the Republican-led legislature last week. Gov. Matt Bevin signed both into law. Both measures had emergency clauses, meaning they took effect immediately. On the ultrasound legislation, Beshear said it’s his duty to defend laws when “the constitutionality is questionable.” He says his office will defend any of the agencies sued that seek his office’s representation