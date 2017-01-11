Wednesday, January 11th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Jerneen Green, 42, who stabbed her 18-year-old niece after a fight broke out while playing a board game version of “Family Feud.”

Florida police say Green got mad at her niece during the game and used that as an opportunity to bring up her suspicion that the niece had stolen some money from her.

They argued and then Aunt Jerneen wound up grabbing a screwdriver and stabbing her niece in the ear.

She was arrested for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Beating up others seems to be Green’s problem because court records show she has two prior battery convictions, and was arrested twice before on suspicion of aggravated battery.

She has convictions for fraud, forgery, drug possession, petty theft, and property damage.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Thomas Pinson, 21, who was arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida for battery on his mother despite pledging devotion to her by having a tattoo of her name on his chest.

According to the arrest report, Pinson and his mother were arguing at 3:45 AM when he grabbed her with two hands and shoved her backwards into a kitchen chair.

She then fell to ground and hit her head.

The son fled the family home, but was subsequently apprehended and charged with domestic battery.

According to police and jail records, Pinson has his mother’s name, “Carmon Pinson” inked on his chest.

Next to that tribute is a tattoo of a rose.

He’s been charged with domestic battery.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Kerry Lee Pineiro, 61, who beat up her husband for refusing to have sex with her.

Police in Seminole, Florida say Pineiro had been drinking and demanded sex from her husband.

When Pineiro’s husband refused her advances, she punched him in the eye then kneed him twice in the groin.

Charged with domestic battery, Pineiro spent the night in jail before a judge released her.

She has been ordered to wear a “continuous alcohol monitor” during the duration of her criminal case.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Daniel Blackwell in Dundalk, Maryland, who fired shots and caused a three hour police standoff because a family member took a bite of his grilled cheese.

Blackwell was so upset after his wife or daughter took a bite out of his grilled cheese that he fired a shot in the house, then got into a three-hour police standoff.

After he surrendered to police, officers found a cache of 15 weapons in his home, four of which were loaded.

Police said Blackwell has prior assault convictions and he remained in police custody in a hospital pending an emergency evaluation.