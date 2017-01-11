Zalma man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Southeast Missourian

Russell Mayberry, of Zalma, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in front of Judge Michael Gardner in Jackson. 32-year old Mayberry agreed to a deal with Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Heath Robins, capping his potential sentence at 12 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and dismissing armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence charges. As a part of the deal, a Wayne County charge of abandonment of a corpse and Bollinger County charges of hindering the prosecution of a felony and tampering with physical evidence case were dismissed against 61-year old Roger Mayberry, of Zalma. The case against his wife, 33-year old Brandi L. Mayberry, of Zalma, for possession of a controlled substance also was dismissed. Russell Mayberry told Gardner he shot and killed 53-year old Kenneth L. Willard, 53, of Bismarck, in Bollinger County. Law-enforcement found Willard’s body in the Black River in Wayne County on Jan. 24, 2015. Willard had been missing since Oct. 28, 2014, according to a debit-card record. Gardner ordered a sentencing-assessment report and a sentencing hearing scheduled for Feb. 21.