A local church will be singing at 2 venues with popular praise music the next two weekends

The Messiah Choir will be performing choruses from Handel’s Messiah on two upcoming weekends at two local churches! Co-Coordinator Vicki Boren says the choir has up to 50 members at any given point ranging in age from high schoolers to little old ladies! Two concert performances are scheduled for the 15th and 22nd of January. She tells KZIM KSIM of course they want you to join them in singing praises to the LORD but they have an ulterior motive…

The concerts are free but donations would be appreciated. On the 15th they will be at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape, and on the 22nd at Trinity Lutheran on North Frederick. Both begin at 3pm.