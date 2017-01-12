A Woman’s death in a Springfield home is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities have arrested a man in the shooting death of a woman in a Springfield home. The Springfield News-Leader reports that police received a call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday about a possible shooting. Lt. Mike Lucas says police reached a man inside the residence on the phone around 5 p.m. The man was taken into custody about 10 minutes later. Lucas says police found a fatally injured woman inside the house. Police say the man and woman lived together. Lucas says the man suffered some injuries, and he was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Police didn’t immediately release the names of the man or woman