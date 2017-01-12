FBI warns of jury-duty scam

Southeast Missourian

The St. Louis division of the FBI is warning about a telephone scam claiming recipients have failed to report to jury duty. The caller impersonates a law-enforcement officer or an officer of the court, and says the recipient failed to report to jury duty and may threaten criminal prosecution or jail time. The scammer then asks for personal information, such as birth dates and social security numbers, for verification purposes. The caller may have some of the recipient’s personal information and asks for a bank account or credit-card number to pay a fine. Federal courts do not require anyone to provide personal information over the phone, instead corresponding with prospective jurors through the mail. Anyone who has been the victim of such a call should call (314) 589-2500.