UPDATE – Investigators are conducting a death investigation in Hayti…

Hayti Police are investigating a death after the body of a black male juvenile was found Wednesday, January 11 near the Cleveland apartments. Chief Paul Sheckell says they cannot release a name pending the notification of relatives. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hayti Police Department and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department are conducting the investigation. A juvenile black male was the subject of an endangered person advisory issues yesterday but police will not confirm is he is the deceased.

Shamar Holmes, a black male, age 15, 6 feet, 204 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, dark complexion, with a scar on his abdomen, last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, khaki pants, and a blue coat. Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident: Shamar Holmes was located deceased.Police have not yet confirmed a connection in the investigation ongoing