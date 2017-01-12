Jackson School District Approves $22 Million Bond Issue

Proposition J, the new bond approved by the Jackson School Board would allow the school district to borrow $22 million in funds to improve facilities. With an enrollment increase of 113 students, they want to grow, improve security, make renovations, add several classrooms at the middle school, and relocate their ninth grade class to the high school. In November, the district received a grant from FEMA for a shelter at West Lane Elementary, which will not be finalized until January 21st. The $22 million was determined by the equity they’ve created by paying down existing bonds, and isn’t the predicted cost of improvements, but a budget set. The proposition is slated to be on the April 2017 ballot, and would not require a tax increase.