Experienced neurologist Randall Stahly [STAY-lee] has been welcomed to the Saint Francis Healthcare System at Cape Neurology Specialists. Friom 1982 to 1986, he was named head of Neurology at St. Louis County Hospital and served as assistant clinical professor of neurology at St. Louis University. He was recruited to Cape Girardeau in 1986, and has been practicing here since. Stahly comes with decades of experience, board certified in neurology and sleep medicine.