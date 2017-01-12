Police: Man arrested after shooting himself with stolen gun

Southeast Missourian

Perry County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Old Appleton man and his girlfriend Wednesday after he accidentally shot himself in the shoulder in a Delta church parking lot Tuesday. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 25-year old Eric S. Lindsay with first-degree burglary, stealing a weapon, second-degree burglary, misdemeanor first-degree trespassing and misdemeanor theft of less than $150. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. The prosecuting attorney also charged 32-year old Heather A. Bacon, of Perryville, with second-degree burglary, misdemeanor trespassing and theft of less than $150. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a woman who ran screaming from a parked vehicle about 10 p.m. at Amen Center in Delta. A probable cause affidavit says a deputy found Lindsay with a bullet wound in his shoulder while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car where a stolen gun was recovered, where Lindsay apparently shot himself. The gun was reported stolen Jan. 5. Neighbors in the 400 block of Apple Creek Lane said Lindsay and Bacon stayed with them Jan. 2 but left Jan. 3. Lindsay admitted in an interview that he broke into the residence. He said he stole the handgun, cash and beverages.