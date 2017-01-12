Prosecutors say a St. Louis man who struck a police car was drunk

St. Louis prosecutors say a driver’s blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed into a police car, injuring two officers. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 57-year-old Albert Burrell is charged with felony driving while intoxicated-causing injury to law enforcement, along with two misdemeanor assault counts. He is jailed on $20,000 cash-only bond. The crash happened Saturday night. Police say Burrell crashed head-on with a police car, causing neck injuries for both officers in the police car. Police say testing showed that Burrell’s blood-alcohol level was 0.23. Missouri drivers are considered legally intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08.