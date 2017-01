Sikeston DPS has sent out a reminder due to recent illegal parties that have left one man injured, and one shut down by DPS. Sergeant John Broom tells KZIM KSIM these parties selling alcohol did not have liquor licenses, which is against the law.

http://www.kzimksim.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/JOHN-BROOM-1-122.wav

This is a state statute already in place in Missouri.