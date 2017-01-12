The artist responsible for the interesting piece at the Spradling house explains her vision…

Deanna Hoffman is a sophomore at SE Missouri State University. She is the artist behind the sculpture on display in front of the Spalding House on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Hoffman says the two part steel piece is titled “emergence” and was chosen by a committee to appear for one year at the site. She tells KZIM KSIM her artwork has always been inspired by nature…

Hoffman got an A on the project for class but it means more to her than that. She worked on it all summer and fall after receiving a grant of 750$ for the materials. She says it isn’t as heavy as it looks but she did weld and paint the steel with minor assistance. Hoffman hopes to sell the piece and add more to her dossier by having her work in galleries and libraries across the nation.