Thursday, January 12th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Tommy Barber, 55, who told police the reason he shoplifted from a Florida convenience store was because “It’s just the thug in me.”

The manager caught Barber shoplifting canned comfort foods: Van Camp’s Beanee Weenee, Dinty Moore beef stew, and Chef Boyardee Spaghetti & Meatballs.

The manager asked Barber to return the items, but he refused and walked toward his semi-truck.

Deputies stopped a vehicle Barber was driving and found the items.

Investigators say Barber fessed up to swiping the food.

When asked why he stole the items, Barber told police, “It’s just the thug in me.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

James Osgood Ackermann, 52, and another unidentified parent, who got into a brawl at a high school girls’ basketball game over a bad call.

Ackermann saw a referee make a call he didn’t like, so he made a comment about it.

Apparently another parent sitting near him said, “Shut up.”

Ackermann called the man an “idiot” and the two started wrestling in the stands.

According to the police report, “The men continued to fight until someone in the stands pulled them apart.”

No arrests have been made.

The Sheriff’s Office has sent the reports and video to the State Attorney’s Office for a decision on whether charges will be filed.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

J.J. McMenamin, 30, a British man who dressed up in Where’s Waldo? garb to turn himself in to police.

McMenamin failed to show up at court to face charges stemming from alleged driving offenses in Harrogate, England.

He knew the police were after him, so he took photos of himself dressed up as the Where’s Waldo? character and posted them as his Facebook profile picture.

He then taunted authorities by posting a couple more Where’s Waldo? photos.

He then posted a Facebook Live video of himself dressed as Waldo while getting a ride to a local police station and talking about his plan to turn himself in to police.

After a bit of toying around at the police station, Waldo was arrested.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified drunk man in Georgia, who threatened a restaurant employee and security guard with a gun, and ended up getting shot with a real one.

The man was escorted from Acapulco Tropical Restaurant for being drunk and disorderly only to return with what was later found to be a toy gun.

An employee grabbed his own gun, and confronted the man as he opened the front door.

According to the police report, “The employee fired several rounds at the armed person causing (him) to retreat and leave the scene in a white truck.”

Police located that man after he called to report he had been shot in his shoulder and wrist.

While at the man’s residence police found the toy gun.

The wounded drunk man remains in a local hospital.

No charges have been filed in the case and no names have been released.