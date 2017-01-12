Two men shot after argument; houses also struck by bullets

Southeast Missourian contributed to this story

Two men were shot about 5:50 Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police spokesman sergeant Adam Glueck says one of the victims was taken by a car to a hospital, and the second by Cape County Private Ambulance. A police scanner report said one victim was shot in the shoulder. Glueck did not describe the status of the victims or give details about how many times the victims were shot or where. Glueck says a maroon vehicle and several houses were struck by gunfire. No one is in custody but police has persons of interest and will continue to investigate.