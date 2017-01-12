Worst of freezing rain may hit north of Perry County

Southeast Missourian

This weekend, the region will see a winter storm event, with reports indicating significant freezing rain and ice. Weather models from the National Weather Service in Paducah indicate areas northwest of Perry County likely will see the most significant ice, but accumulation is possible in the entire region. The National Weather Service says Cape Girardeau has a 50 percent chance of precipitation beginning tonight, with freezing rain likely before 8 a.m. Friday. The Missouri Department of Transportation issued a statement Wednesday requesting motorists stay off the roads. MoDOT crews will be out ahead of the storm to street roadways. MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map shows road conditions and is available at www.traveler.modot.org/map. MoDOT’s customer service center is available 24 hours a day at (888) ASK-MODOT, or (888) 275-6636.