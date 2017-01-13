A Colorado company that produces organic milk and butter is considering investing $90 million in a manufacturing plant in Columbia and create 100 or more jobs.

Aurora Organic Dairy, based in Boulder, operates dairy, heifer and calf farms in Colorado and Texas. If the deal is approved, the company would pay about $2 million for a city-owned industrial site in Columbia. The Columbia City Council will hear a first reading of the plan Tuesday. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Aurora Organic officials are currently reviewing real estate options and securing approval of state and local incentives. The company declined to comment further. A council memo indicates Aurora Organic hopes to expand within the first five years with another $50 million in building and equipment and another 40 full-time jobs.