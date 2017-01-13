Crippling ice, heavy rain expected as storm hits central US

(AP) – A winter storm that brought heavy snow and rainfall to northern California is descending upon the southern Plains, packing crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain that could cause widespread power outages and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for northwestern Oklahoma starting Friday morning, and a winter storm watch for much of the rest of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri along with parts of Illinois and Texas. Forecasters say there is a chance the region could see up to 1 inch of ice. Storms are also expected Saturday and Sunday.

In Kansas, up to 1 inch of ice was expected to fall in “multiple rounds” of freezing rain through Monday. In Missouri, forecasters were calling for up to three-quarters of an inch of freezing rain.