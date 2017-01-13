Do you know an artist who deserves some recognition? Nominate them today…

Nominations are being accepted for the Arts Council of SE Missouri 41st annual Dingeldein awards and the 2016 Friend of the Arts Awards. Executive Director Murielle Gaither tells KZIM KSIM this award is named after Otto Dingeldein who is the father and founder of the arts council, but it isn’t all about sculpting and painting, artists are for more that than…

Nominations are due to the council by January 20th. Go to capearts.org to get a downloadable copy. Friends of the arts can be promoters, supporters or anyone involved with the arts. The Dingeldein gala will be held February 17th at the Cape Country Club to honor the winners.