Friday, January 13th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Amanda Willis, who went from maid of honor at her best friend’s wedding, to maid of dishonor after guzzling booze and getting rowdy.

During the bride’s cake dance Willis apparently downed an entire bottle of Fireball Whiskey.

She then went up to the best man and grabbed his keys out of his pocket and jumped in his car.

The best man was almost hit by Willis as she tried to drive away, but he grabbed on to the car and held on.

Wedding guests wrestled her from the car and she went back inside and chugged a big bottle of Captain Morgan.

Police were called and she exposed herself to them and then assaulted two paramedics.

For the record, this arrest is Willis’ ninth in Charlotte County, Florida.

She now faces charges of larceny, four counts of battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and violation of probation.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Martin R. Henderson, 48, who broke into a Florida home and claimed he was just looking for sesame seeds for his hamburger bun.

The resident woke to find damaged holiday decorations, scattered prescription medications, and a naked intruder in his home.

Henderson told officers he had been smoking “spice,” (a synthetic marijuana) and used a butter knife to pry open the door of the mobile home.

He said he broke in only to “get sesame seeds for his hamburger.”

He was arrested on multiple counts.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

June Humphreys, 79, a British woman who shoplifted $29 worth of merchandise, “because she was bored.”

According to police the great-grandmother has 39 convictions for shoplifting.

She said she did that all because she wanted “to get out of Crewe.” (where she lives in England)

She went before the judge, who fined the pensioner $100, plus $168 in court costs and a $37 surcharge.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Tara Pegues, 36, who assaulted her husband with such force… one of his testicles fell out.

The Indiana woman was convinced her husband was cheating on her, so she grabbed his scrotum with such force, it tore and one of his testicles fell out.

Police officers noticed scratches on his neck and face, and while he was talking to them one of his testicles fell out again and landed on the ground.

The cops saw it rolling around, the guy scooped it up, and he was rushed to the hospital.

His wife was charged with felony domestic battery and felony aggravated battery.

Officers also found a small quantity of marijuana at the residence.