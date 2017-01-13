Hayti teen found dead in apartment complex

Southeast Missourian

Police found a 15-year-old Hayti boy dead in an apartment complex Wednesday. Hayti police says they found 15-year old Shamar Holmes dead in the Cleveland Apartment complex. Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall says an autopsy conducted Thursday indicated Holmes was not killed in a homicide and most likely was not killed in a suicide. Investigators are waiting on a toxicology report and information about any of Holmes’ pre-existing conditions before making a determination on a cause of death. Holmes had been missing since Friday and last was seen at the same apartment complex.