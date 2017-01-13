It’s a bird! It’s a – yeah it’s a bird. Our big year with the MO Department of Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to ruffle your feathers a bit and get you off the couch! Naturalist Jordi Brotoski says they are so excited to begin “our Big Year” of bird watching, and you are invited to join for free! She tells KZIM KSIM from now til the end of the year you can pick up a booklet and start learning about the beautiful creatures that fill Missouri skies!

Brotoski says birds are everywhere so wander around and search for them or ask for help at the nature center. There are also birding groups on facebook. They are holding a kickoff event on the 21st from 1 to 3pm at the Nature center. The Our Big Year log has about 200 species in it but there are around 400 in the state. Remember – just WILD birds.