Kentucky is pulling workers out of 31 unemployment offices

The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is pulling its employees out of 31 unemployment centers across Kentucky in an effort to save money. Media outlets report workers with the Office of Employment and Training throughout the state received notice Tuesday about the changes. Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner says the OET will be consolidated from 51 Kentucky Career Centers into 12 hubs and eight existing satellite offices. Kentucky Career Centers offer employment services and assistance with unemployment benefits. The 95 OET employees affected by the reorganization will get a chance to transfer to other positions within the Cabinet. Cabinet spokeswoman Kim Brannock says the 31 affected unemployment offices won’t be closing entirely, but will be supported by “community partners.” The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the OET faced a $4.6 million deficit in 2016