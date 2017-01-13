Man, 20, shot Thursday morning

Southeast Missourian

A 20-year-old Cape Girardeau man was shot early Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Rand Street. Cape Police Spokesman Officer Richard McCall says the victim was taken to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound and was still there Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the 1500 block of Rand Street at 2:30 a.m. and left the scene about 4:30 a.m. He could not comment further about the investigation or the status of the victim. Public-information officer Sgt. Adam Glueck said police have yet to receive any information that indicates the shooting on Rand Street was related to a shooting several hours earlier on Jefferson Avenue. He said officers had talked to the victim in the hospital.