Southeast Missouri man convicted of fatal party shooting

Authorities say a southeast Missouri man has been found guilty of fatally shooting another man during a party. Fifty-eight-year-old Michael Futrell, of Doniphan, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the August 2014 killing of 36-year old Manuel Williams, of Doniphan. The Missouri attorney general’s office said in a news release that witnesses testified that Futrell was asked to leave the party after arguing with Williams. The release say Futrell returned 15 to 20 minutes later with a .40 caliber handgun and shot Williams in the chest and the head. Sentencing is set for Feb. 27. Futrell faces a mandatory life without the possibility of parole sentence for first degree murder and a minimum sentence of at least three years for armed criminal action.