Two Cape men recovering after shooting

Two Cape Girardeau men, ages 36 and 22, were recovering in a hospital Thursday afternoon after being shot Wednesday on Jefferson Avenue. Cape Girardeau public-information officer Sgt. Adam Glueck says officers interviewed both victims in the hospital about the shooting that occurred about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police also interviewed witnesses and people of interest from the scene. No arrests have been made. The older victim was struck in the chest and taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The other victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. In a text message, Glueck wrote both victims were shot in the upper torso, but he could not comment on how many times they had been shot. Glueck said a car and multiple houses were shot. Glueck said police have yet to receive any information that connects the shooting on Jefferson to a shooting in which a 20-year-old white male was injured at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Rand Street.