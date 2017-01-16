A Madison County woman is dead after a fire at her home Friday night…

A life was lost in a fire at a home in Madison County over the weekend. Cherokee Pass Firefighters were called just 11 p.m. to a structure fire on Road 415. They found a home fully engulfed. When crews were able to enter the home, they found the body of 74-year old Lucille Francis. Two family members who were visiting at the time were able to break out a bedroom window and escape. The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the Madison County Coroner’s Office is looking to determine the cause of death.