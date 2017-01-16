Ameren Rate Increases: Hearings Scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 17th

Public hearings will be held in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday by the Missouri Public Service Commission in regards to an electric rate increase requested by Ameren, which would raise its annual electric revenue by more than $206 million. Customers would pay about $99 more per year. Senator Doug Libla has concerns over the rate increase, seeing that Ameren is earning more than authorized as a monopoly utility. The increase would offset losses from the Noranda aluminum plant closing last year in New Madrid, and would fund upgrades in electric infrastructure. Ameren is entitled to increase revenue by $52 million, but the Office of Public Counsel says $40 million would be warranted. Residents and business owners are encouraged to come and speak up at the hearings. They are scheduled for noon at the Osage Center, and Charleston High School at 6PM. The final hearing is set for January 30th, the commission will decide by April, and increases could take effect in May.