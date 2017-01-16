Businesses, people honored at Jackson chamber’s banquet

Southeast Missourian

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Friday night. Executive director Brian Gerau says 2016 had been a good year for the chamber. Linda Sandlin was named educator of the year. She teaches second grade at Millersville Elementary School, plans to retire at the end of the year after having served for more than 30 years. The industry of the year award was Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge. The business of the year award went to Byron Lang Trucking. The award for small business of the year went to river transportation consultants Rushing Marine. Val Tuschhoff, a former Jackson alderwoman and former president of the chamber, was awarded the R.A. Fulenwider Award. Kelly Darby was named ambassador of the year for her work with the chamber. The chamber service award went to Cheryl Merkler. Incoming president Wade Bartels said he’s excited to serve in Jackson.