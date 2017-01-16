Lawless Case: Abbott Brothers to Undergo Polygraph Tests

Twin brothers Mark and Matt Abbott, involved in the Michelle Lawless death investigation, will undergo polygraph tests on Tuesday in an attempt to clear themselves. Former Scott County Sherriff, Rick Walter says the lawless case is still moving forward, and that polygraph tests are not admissible in court for a reason.

http://www.kzimksim.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RICK-WALTER-1-16.wav

He says each of the brothers, as well as several others, have been people of interest since the beginning of this case. On November 8th, 1992 Lawless was found in her car, dead, at the northbound Highway 77 exit ramp off Interstate 55 in Benton, Missouri. She was shot three times and hit in the head. The description of suspects has changed from Mexicans, to a black man, to Josh Kezer, who was released from prison after he was declared innocent in the case.