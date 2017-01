A man has been listed as being in critical condition after he was trapped upside down in a pipe for 26 hours. 47-year old Leo Lyke was rescued on Thursday, January 12th from a 20-inch-wide pipe near New Melle. He was in the process of installing an aerator for a septic tank when the homeowners of the house he was working on heard him yelling. His current medical condition has not yet been released.