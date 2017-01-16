Monday, January 16th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Antonieta Saouda, 25, who was arrested as she tried to smuggle her boyfriend out of prison in a suitcase.

Saouda went to visit her man last week in a Venezuelan Prison and she brought along her 6-year-old daughter as well as a pink suitcase.

When she exited the prison two hours later, security guards watched her struggle to drag the suitcase back out and got suspicious.

When they had her open it up, they found inmate Jose Anzoategui curled up inside.

She was arrested and charges are coming.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Uber driver David Walker, 30, from New Haven, Connecticut, who was busted after he used the credit card he stole from a passenger to buy Viagra.

Last September he gave a woman a ride, and she left her purse in the car.

About a half hour later, she got a fraud alert that someone had just used her credit card to buy $519 worth of Viagra online.

With the cooperation of Uber, police were able to determine that Walker was indeed her driver, and that he had had no other passengers for the 24 hours after he dropped her off.

He also purchased $45 in gas on her card.

Walker was charged with fifth-degree larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card and receiving goods or services obtained illegally.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Shaearion Davis, 25, who apparently practices safe sex, but poor shopping skills, because she was caught shoplifting 31 boxes of condoms.

Store workers saw her swipe the condoms and notified police, who caught her as she tried to flee the Schnucks in Swansea, IL.

Davis has been jailed and has a rap sheet that includes prior theft convictions and several outstanding arrest warrants.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Erin Coleman 36, who was arrested for throwing a scalding cup of coffee at a cop who was investigating her odd behavior.

Coleman and Robert Hawks were apparently behaving oddly while in a Kentucky truck stop.

While the deputy was talking to the couple, Coleman allegedly reached for the officer’s gun.

After telling her to stop, Coleman allegedly did it again.

This time the officer more aggressively pushed her hand away and said, “I told you don’t do that.”

That’s when Coleman took her coffee and tossed it in the officer’s face.

Security cameras captured some of the event.

The officer can be seen going to his knees and grabbing his face.

Coleman was then grabbed by an employee.

Once the officer regained his footing, he sprayed Coleman with pepper spray and handcuffed her.

Hawks was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.