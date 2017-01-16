Police: Cape man broke into house, threatened woman with knife

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau police arrested a local man Thursday after he broke into a house and threatened the resident with a knife. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 33-year old Adrian McKinsley Brown, with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor property damage. His bond was set at $60,000 cash or surety. A probable-cause statement says officers went to the residence about 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Water Street with the burglary in progress. They were told Brown had threatened the resident with a knife and taken a phone. Brown entered the house by forcing open a door. He waved a large kitchen knife at the victim in a threatening manner. Brown previously pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in 2002 and second-degree assault in 2005.