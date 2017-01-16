Sikeston man dies in work accident

Standard Democrat

A man was killed in an industrial accident late Thursday in Sikeston. At 8:42 p.m. the Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a report of accidental trauma at a business at 103 S. Acres St. An employee with Illing Co., a packaging service, died of injuries sustained involving a forklift he was operating. New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle identified the victim as 44-year old Phillip Harrell, of Sikeston. DeLisle pronounced Harrell dead at the scene at 9:41 p.m. Thursday, and he was taken to the New Madrid County Morgue. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Farmington.