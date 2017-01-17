Free concerts at the Cape County History center focus on traditional music…

The Cape County History Center is hosting another free concert on the 21st from 7 to 9pm. Executive Director Carol Jordan tells KZIM KSIM usually around 15 local musicians sit in a circle and play impromptu, acoustic, traditional tunes…

This is a sing a long so bring your voice, maybe a chair and if you’d like, some snacks. All ages are welcome. For questions call 979-5170 or check out the center’s facebook page. The History center is located at 102 High Street in Jackson.