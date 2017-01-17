Every officer in Murphysboro police department may soon have access to AR-15 Rifles. Chief Chad Roberts will meet with city council on Wednesday for approval to purchase 16 rifles using drug seizure money, a cost of $10,700. He hopes to prepare his officers for active shooting scenes as shooters can attack anywhere. Roberts explains that wearing body armor and using an AR 15 Rifle holds a big advantage over a pistol, and doesn’t want his officers to be at a disadvantage.