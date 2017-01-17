Police have one man in custody after a high speed chase through Charleston…

A Charleston man is in custody after leading police on a chase through town. Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says 22-year old Lamarquez Sutton rammed a deputy’s cruiser. Deputies took Sutton into custody after the wreck. Several bags of methamphetamine were found in Sutton’s possession, some drug paraphernalia and $1,200 cash. He is now in the Mississippi County Jail facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance, first-degree assault, felony property damage, felony resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $250,000 cash only. The deputy was not injured when Sutton rammed the patrol car.