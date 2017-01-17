The Uncle of a Girl found after her disappearance says she has a long recovery ahead.

A relative of a 12-year-old St. Louis girl found Friday after disappearing two days earlier say she’s eating and communicating with detectives, but she faces a long road to recovery. Andrew Black Jr., the uncle of Kameill Taylor, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the family is still seeking answers to what happened and who is behind it. He says the incident took a heavy emotional toll on Kameill. The girl left home around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday to meet a friend and walk to a school bus stop three blocks from her home, but never showed up. A search began Wednesday but it wasn’t until Friday that Kameill was found upstairs in a vacant building not far from her home. Police have said only that she suffered “trauma.”