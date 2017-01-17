Tuesday, January 17th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Shinobia Montoria Wright, 25, who got so upset because T-Mobile wouldn’t replace her cracked iPhone that she drove her car right into the store.

Police in Palm Springs, Florida say Wright had told the store manager that it was her birthday and she was going to “bug out” if she didn’t get her screen fixed.

The manager later told police that she didn’t “seem right” and his hunch proved correct because after the two of them argued, she drove her SUV into the store, smashed a glass display with a squeegee, and then attacked a random employee.

One employee had to go to the hospital with a knee injury, and Wright was charged with aggravated battery, burglary, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.

All told, she caused $30,000 in damage to the store.

Wright told police she was having a “bad day” and that’s what lead to the rampage.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Isaac Gettleman, 22, whose distinctive “man bun” was his un-doing after vandalizing 36 cars in Pittsburgh.

Surveillance cameras captured video of a man kicking cars and jumping on side-view mirrors.

Police showed the video to the inhabitants at an apartment complex and one of them recognized the “man bun” and lead police to Gettleman.

Police arrested Gettleman on 36 counts of criminal mischief.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Katerina Devlin, 37, who got angry after she was denied access to a private bathroom, so she did her business in the parking lot and then tried to run over the man with her car.

Devlin tried to use the bathrooms at a private marina in Key West, Florida.

A staff member told her those were private, and he pointed her to the public restrooms nearby.

Apparently she really had to go, so she went out in the parking lot and went.

Next she got in her Jeep and tried to run the guy over.

Officers tracked her down the next day and arrested her.

As an added bonus, they figured out she’d also tried to run someone over three weeks ago after another argument.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Officials in Biloxi, Mississippi, who are in hot water for a tweet that referred to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as “Great Americans Day.”

Offended Twitter followers cried foul with the slight to Dr. King.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich responded to the outcry by saying “The name has since been traced back to a City Council on Dec. 23, 1985 to proclaim the third Monday of every January “to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as well as other great Americans who have made important contributions to the birth, growth, and evolution of this country.”

He added he wants the City Council to “update the city’s Code of Ordinances to reflect the official federal name of the holiday, to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.”