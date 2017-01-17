What kind of love-hate relationship did you have with your first car?

Back from it’s holiday hiatus, the question of the week asks you to reminisce about your first car.

What you loved about it or hated about it. Did you scrape by and save up for it yourself or were your parents able to help you to get it and how many speeding tickets you got.

Here’s what our crew had to say:

Faune Riggin

Host of the Morning News Watch

News and Program Director

My first car was a 1963 Volkswagon bug that cost 100$. It had no gas gauge so I had to use a stick to check it! It had an AM solid state radio and NO REVERSE! (It was a manual transmission or stick as some call it) It also had itchy seats and no headliner. Plus a cracked windshield! The heater was propane and INSIDE the car. SOOOOOOOOOO since I was in 8th grade in North Dakota. It was my gift from my dad for making honor every year of my life to that point. Although he made me pay him back and made me change the oil and fly wheel when I cracked it from dropping the clutch. It was supposed to be black but most of the paint was faded or gone. It sounded like a Copenhagen can with a Maytag motor but never quit running! Winters are brutal up there so we had blankets and a boom box when we piled 7 girls in the car to cruise Main Street. There also were no seat belts whatsoever. I remember once when I was driving and the steering wheel came off and I had to steer with a wrench to get off the road. I handed it to my friend Michelle and said “Here – you drive!” hahaha good times. Can’t believe we survived. I loved Freddy. My car’s name. He and I shared some questionably wonderful times. Plus I was pretty young to have my license – but rural states had it like that back then. I never got any speeding tickets in it since top speed was about 60mph. I ended my relationship with Freddy after being sideswiped by a drunk and he was totaled.

Rusty Hendricks

Sikeston Sports Broadcast Announcer

My first vehicle was a 90’s Red Dodge Dakota pickup. I was lucky enough to buy it from my Aunt when I turned 16. Of course since it was my first, I had a close bond with it. Not going to lie, it was tough to let her go. One thing I didnt like about it was the heater and air conditioning. The heater worked great in the summer and the air conditioner worked well in the winter. But not the other way around. So I spent many hot summer days with the windows rolled down (and I mean rolled). Plus, winter days bundled up to stay warm. I am so thankful I have a vehicle now with a heater that works well.

Karley McDaniel

Promotions Director

2008 Pontiac Grand Prix; white with heavily tinted windows, black interior with red detail. The engine purred when it started, it accelerated smooth as silk and high speeds felt a little too comfortable.

The car was given to me by my parents for my 16th birthday. Three months later I got my first speeding ticket. 75 in a 55…hence the line about smooth acceleration. I’m not that spoiled though, my first job at Dairy Queen immediately followed that speeding ticket. Good thing I loved my car, because I was driving it to work five days a week to pay back my debts.

Stephen K

Digital Manager & Webmaster

She was a 1989 white Mustang coupe. Loved that car dearly as it was the one place that was mine and only mine! My aunt helped me secure the loan wile I was working for her and my uncle at Estes Deli & BBQ in Jackson when I was 17.

There were minor things about my car that I would have liked to be different. I would have loved to have had a GT hatchback, but it was mine and I loved it. I roamed many a road listening to my cassettes or CD via the personal CD player and cassette adapter. Tom Petty, The Beatles, Pearl Jam, Pink Floyd, Nirvana, Green Day, Hendrix, and so many others. So many great memories in that car with my friends.

Hope you enjoyed this weeks post. Join in on the fun and let us know your answer in the comments below!