3 Arrested in Mississippi County with Drug Charges

Three Mississippi County residents have been arrested after a narcotics investigation. Last week, the Mississippi County Sherriff’s Office discovered methamphetamine was being sold from a home and out of a car in East Prairie after a search warrant. 43-year-old Harold Clough and 39-year-old Shawna Johnson have been placed under arrest with multiple drug counts, as well as 35-year old Brandee Britt. Two children were found in the home, and were placed in a safe residence. Bonds for Johnosn and Britt are set at $25,000, Clough’s at $100,000.