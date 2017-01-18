A 9-year-old has died after a farm tractor overturned in mid-Missouri

Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has died after a farm tractor overturned in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the John Deere tractor was crossing a Miller County pond dam Tuesday afternoon when it went off the side and came to rest on its top. The patrol says Chesney Rush, of Eugene, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol’s crash report didn’t say whether the 40-year-old man who was driving the tractor was injured in the accident