A Campus head has been fired after allowing a homeless student to stay in the library.

The former campus president of a Kansas City trade school says he was fired for letting a homeless student sleep overnight in the school’s library during a cold snap. Snow was on the ground and temperatures dipped below zero Jan. 6 when Brian Carroll allowed the student to stay inside the Vatterott College building. The Kansas City Star reports that Carroll says the situation was “life-threatening” and that the student left the next morning as agreed. Management fired Carroll the following Monday. Vatterott’s regional vice president, Paul Ferrise, said Tuesday that Carroll had made a “bad decision” and had a “range of options” to help the student. But Carroll says he had limited options and that policy prohibited him from giving the student a ride in a personal vehicle.