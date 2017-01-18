An Auto manufacturer is adding 100 jobs in western Kentucky

An automotive company in western Kentucky is expanding its operation and adding 100 jobs as part of a $26 million investment. Gov. Matt Bevin’s office said in a news release Tuesday that A. Kayser Automotive Systems is expanding into a facility next door to its current plant in Fulton. The newly acquired 60,000 square-foot building will allow Kayser to increase manufacturing and warehouse space for mechanical and passenger-cabin automotive parts. The facility could open this spring. The building’s current tenant, MVP Group International, will move its 69 current jobs to its nearby plant in Mayfield, where it will consolidate its manufacturing of scented candles. MVP Group Vice President and General Manager Rodney Bohannon said the move is a “potential win for everyone involved.”