A Cape Girardeau man won a $100,000 scratch prize from the Missouri Lottery on Jan. 11. Bobby Collier purchased the ticket from a Southbound Fuel station in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and claimed the prize at the Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis, according to the release. Collier’s winning ticket was part of the “Winner Wonderland” series, and one other $100,000 prize remains.