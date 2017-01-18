Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) Application Deadline: Feb. 3rd

Farmers and ranchers have until Friday, February 3rd to sign up for the US Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Stewardship Program, also known as CSP. With CSP, conservation stewards receive help on their land, better water and soil quality, and an improved wildlife habitat. You earn payments for actively managing your land by using cover crops, pest management, buffer strips, residue management, and pollinator habitats. The program has undergone new updates in software, allowing you to evaluate your conservation options more efficiently, and allowing flexibility when you make changes in operations. For more information on how to sign up, go to www.nrcs.usda.gov, or visit your local USDA office.