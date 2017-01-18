Endangered Person Advisory – Abigail Norville – Scott City Police Department

The Scott City Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 400 Crites #1, Scott City, MO at 8:00 PM on January 14, 2017.

Missing Is: Abigail Norville a white, female, age 15, hgt 5′, 125 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing black jacket and blue jeans.

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be: James Scheller, a white, male, age 21, hgt 5′ 9”, 195 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing unknown clothing.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident. Norville left residence after an argument with her father. Last communication was by text message on January 16, 2017 at 2 PM. Norville is 2 months pregnant and possibly in the company of James Scheller. Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Scott City Police Department at 573-264-2121.