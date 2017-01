After setbacks regarding city permits, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau has finally bought property next door, and will be building ground to expand. Director of the shelter, Tracy Poston tells KZIM KSIM their very first step will be finishing their ICU with the help of Nestle Purina.

http://www.kzimksim.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/TRACY-POSTON-1-17.wav

Ready to kick off their capital campaign, the shelter continues considering their future growth in becoming a low-kill facility.