OFFENDER DEATH AT SOUTHEAST CORRECTIONAL CENTER

At 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, offender 63-year old John Sanders was pronounced dead at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston. He was serving a 231-year sentence for sodomy, 16 counts of armed criminal action, three counts of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, 11 counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery – attempt from Jackson County. He was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on March 26, 1976.

Sanders died of apparent natural causes.