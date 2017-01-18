SIU System: No Locations are Sanctuary Campuses

On January 6th, SIU system president Randy Dunn announced that their locations in Carbondale, Edwardsville, and School of Medicine in Springfield will not be designated sanctuary campuses. This action will protect undocumented students, as the idea of a sanctuary campus suggests the university would be willing to violate the law- a move that would potentially result in loss of federal financial aid. Following Donald Trump’s election, concerns arose regarding undocumented students under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program. This 2-year renewable program gives students protection from deportation, as well as a work permit. Less than 60 of these specific students are enrolled in the SIU system.